Texas city named among 50 Best Cities to Live in the US

A south Texas city has been named to Money Magazine's 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list.

"This year’s Best Places to Live list celebrates cities and towns where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life," reads the magazine.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX - JULY 29: People walk by a mural that depicts the town's early German settlers on Saturday July 29, 2023 in New Braunfels, TX. Guns are a daily way of life for many Texans. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Image Expand

New Braunfels, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, was the only Texas city to make the list.

Money cited the area's affordable real estate and booming job market.

The home of Schlitterbahn added 39,000 jobs in 2023, according to recent reports.

Moody's Analytics predicts the job market in New Braunfels will grow 21% by 2028, more than any other U.S. city.

Bar of Gruene Hall which is oldest dance hall in Texas. August of 2013 Expand

Money also cites the Guadalupe River, the Natural Bridge Caverns and the city's Wurstfest as positives.

Money Magazine's 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.