Musician hit by stray bullet in Deep Ellum making strides in his recovery

Police are still searching for the two men seen on surveillance recklessly shooting guns in front of all sorts of people.

FOX 4 spoke with the family of the innocent victim who was shot. They said he’s making strides in a hospital.

Steps in the right direction for Cameron Cooper, who is walking inside Baylor University Medical Center for the first time since he was shot in Deep Ellum on Sunday, February 12.

The 33-year-old was an innocent bystander.

"It could’ve been much worse for him. So, they need to be held accountable. We’re not looking for revenge, we’re not looking for any of that," Cameron’s mother, Glenda Mays, said.

Mays is talking about the two men who got into a gunfight in front of the Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge off Commerce Street.

Cameron, who goes by the stage name Chief Rebel, was performing inside. He also works there.

Dallas police believe Cameron, who is the oldest of five siblings, was covering a young woman during the shooting to save her after he was hit by bullets that went through a window.

"He’s the big brother and he’s going to try to protect all," Mays added.

"He was there in a working capacity and these guys turned it into the wild wild west," Cameron’s father, Tony Cooper, said.

Surveillance footage released by Dallas police shows the men they are looking for.

"It’s not fair to him, to have to go through what he’s going through, just because somebody else was being reckless and foolish," Tony added.

For now, Cameron’s family is sharing footage of their innocent son, who is moving forward while facing a lengthy road to recovery.

He was shot twice, in the abdomen and thigh.

"It’s taken its toll on him, but we’re trying to encourage him. Keep him positive," Tony added.

"Just imagine not being able to eat for seven days and still enduring the pain that he has," Mays.

Still, they believe their son, who oftentimes writes and performs about social issues with intention to make a difference, will use his story to do just that.

In the meantime, they want anyone who has information on the gunmen to contact police.

"A lot of times in our culture we’ll think it’s snitching, and it’s not," Mays said.

The Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge had a benefit concert on Thursday for Cameron, or as the music community knows him, Chief Rebel.