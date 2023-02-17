Musician hit by stray bullet in Deep Ellum out of ICU

A musician who was shot while trying to protect others in Deep Ellum on Super Bowl Sunday is now out of the ICU.

Cameron Cooper, who is better known as Chief Rebel, was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular hospital room on Thursday, according to his family.

Cooper is awake and talking.

Dallas police are looking for two people who got into a gunfight in front of the Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge on Commerce Street.

Cooper, who was inside the building, was hit by a bullet that went through a window.

"It appears that he was trying to save someone cover up a young lady at the time," said Dallas police detective Darryl Barclay.

If you recognize either of the suspects you can call police detectives at 214-671-4736 or send an email.