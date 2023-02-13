Musician shot in fight outside Deep Ellum club

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a musician Sunday night in Deep Ellum.

Police said a band member got into a fight with another man at a club on Commerce Street near Good Latimer Boulevard.

The fight moved outside, where the musician was shot in the abdomen.

It’s not yet clear how badly he was hurt.

The shooter ran off before police arrived.

Police have not said what started the fight.