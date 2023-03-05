Questions remain about mother charged with capital murder in deaths of 3 children in Italy, Texas

More details are expected to be released Monday about the deaths of three children in the Ellis County town of Italy.

The children's mother is jailed and charged with their murders. Two of her other children are hospitalized.

Community members have all sorts of questions, and some will have an opportunity to grieve.

Stafford Elementary School will have counselors available to students and staff after the unfathomable murders of three children, reportedly at the hands of their mother.

Across the street from the school is where the Ellis County Sherriff’s Office said the 25-year-old killed three of her five children after a Child Protective Services investigator made the decision to remove the children from the home.

RELATED: Mother charged with capital murder in deaths of 3 children in Italy, Texas, family says

Hall’s other two children were seriously wounded.

Family members told FOX 4 the children were stabbed. They also said the kids lived there with a relative.

Jail records reveal Hall lives in Forney.

A FOX 4 crew went to the home Sunday, but no one answered the door.

Neighbors who know the story had no idea Hall lives nearby.

"It’s completely crazy. I’ve seen it all over the news, TikTok, Facebook, I mean it’s all over the place and no idea. It’s insane to me that, two houses down," Sajah Hicks said.

RELATED: 3 children killed, 2 hurt in Italy, Texas

Neighbors said there’s typically not a lot of activity coming from the home, but while the FOX 4 crew was outside, someone appeared in the garage.

That person chose not to answer any questions, instead, he closed the garage door.

In 2016, Hall pleaded guilty to felony property crimes. In 2021, she pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury after she bit someone.

Several of Hall’s family members told FOX 4 that Hall’s twin sister, Troyshae Hall, stabbed her own 7-year-old daughter to death in 2021.

FOX 4 covered that story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas PD: Woman confessed to stabbing 7-year-old daughter to death

Court documents reveal Troyshae’s case has never gone to trial because she is in a mental hospital.

Meanwhile, relatives of the Halls told FOX 4 their hearts are heavy.

"Everybody can have their own you know thought process about what could’ve happened, but we can’t undo what has happened, but what we can do is we can come together and pray," Rayla Morrison said.

The names of the children involved have not been released.

A 6-year-old boy and twin 5-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were killed. A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl remain hospitalized.