Mask mandates and closures: Local school districts make changes combat COVID-19 surge

Several school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and some are making changes hoping to keep infection numbers low.

Richardson ISD reissues mask mandate

Richardson ISD is once again requiring face masks on its campuses. The district said it’s necessary because of an unprecedented rise in cases.

At the end of last week, Richardson ISD reported more than 1,000 students and staff with COVID-19. That’s compared to just 49 cases a month ago.

District administrators said they will reevaluate the mask mandate at the end of the month.

Richardson ISD is also offering testing at Lake Highlands High School for students who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.

The school district said anyone who has symptoms should stay home and not come to school for any reason.

Rio Vista ISD cancels classes

In Rio Vista ISD, south of Fort Worth, school is canceled for two days because too many staff members are out sick and the district does not have enough substitutes.

Monday and Tuesday will be considered student holidays and will not need to be made up.

The district said it will use the time to sanitize buildings.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered for students and staff at Rio Vista Middle School on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m.

Lancaster ISD resumes in-person learning

Students in Lancaster ISD will be back for in-person learning on Monday after starting the semester off virtually. They are required to wear masks.

The district said while students were out last week, campus buildings were sanitized and restocked with personal protective equipment like hand sanitizer and masks.

Lancaster ISD was the only North Texas school district to start remotely after the winter break.

Garland ISD limits testing to students & staff

Garland ISD is also offering free drive-thru testing but it’s only for students and staff because of the limited supply. Previously family members could also get tested.

The testing site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jill Shugart Professional Development Center.