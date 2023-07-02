Driver charged with DWI after pedestrian killed in crash in Dallas

article

Dallas police arrested a 21-year-old driver on a DWI charge after a pedestrian was killed when he was struck early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at about 2 a.m., when police said Morgan Neal was driving northbound on S. Buckner Blvd., near Hume Dr.

Investigators said a man was crossing S. Buckner, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by Neal.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the pedestrian, police said Neal’s vehicle crossed the median, went across the southbound lanes, and hit a wooden light pole.

Neal was charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said additional charges are possible.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released.