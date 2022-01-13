Monster Beverage buys craft brewery collective that includes Deep Ellum Brewing

article

Monster Beverage Corp. has acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which includes Dallas company Deep Ellum Brewing.

The deal is worth $330 million, and includes six craft breweries: Deep Ellum, Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Perrin, Squatters, and Wasatch.

This will allow Monster to "enter the alcoholic beverage sector," with the deal set to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

This will not change Monster’s existing energy drink structure, and CANarchy will function independently, according to a statement about the acquisition.

