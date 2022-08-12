Monkeypox vaccine registration now available in Denton County

article

With monkeypox cases on the rise in North Texas many people are looking to get vaccinated against the virus.

Denton County residents can register to get a monkeypox vaccine online.

Denton County Public Health released an online form for eligible residents to sign up for their shot.

Eligible people for the monkeypox vaccine through Denton County Public Health include:

Individuals who had known contact with an individual who tested positive for monkeypox within the previous 14 days

A man who has sex with men and has had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the previous 14 days

Individuals who had a sexual partner in the previous 14 days who was showing symptoms of monkeypox at time of intimate contact, such as a rash or sores

Individuals with a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the previous 12 months

Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis

This year, Denton County has reported 17 cases of monkeypox, according to Denton County Public Health.

There have been more than 800 cases of monkeypox in Texas, with more than 10,700 nationwide, according to the CDC.