Fort Worth Molson Coors workers accept new contract, end strike

Union workers at the Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth are ending their three-month strike.

The Teamsters voted to ratify a new three-year contract.

It provides higher pay and better benefits. It also restores health care for retired workers.

More than 400 of them walked off the job in February as contract talks with the company stalled.

They rejected an offer in March, calling it a total disgrace.

It was the brewery’s first strike in 50 years.