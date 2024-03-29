Expand / Collapse search

Union rejects ‘disgraceful’ 5¢ offer from Molson Coors

By
Published  March 29, 2024 9:50am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FW Molson Coors workers return to strike Monday

Union members on strike at the Molson Coors brewery in South Fort Worth were back on the picket line Monday morning. They walked off the job Saturday after rejecting the company's latest contract offer.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Union workers say negotiations with Molson Coors have collapsed.

Members of the Teamsters union at the Fort Worth brewery are fighting for higher pay and improved retirement benefits.

They’ve been on strike since late February.

The union said Molson Coors offered a $.05 per hour increase in its latest offer. That’s on top of the $.99 per hour raise the company originally offered.

The union rejected it, calling it a total disgrace.

"Molson Coors brought in $12 billion last year, and they have the nerve to sit across from us at the bargaining table and offer workers who made them that money a nickel more in wages. We can’t even call this an offer — it’s spitting in the face of each of the 420 Teamsters in Texas who make this company and its executives obscenely wealthy," said Jeff Padellaro, the director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

Related

Strike at Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery enters 2nd month
article

Strike at Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery enters 2nd month

The leaders of the Teamsters union joined hundreds of workers in Fort Worth over the weekend as their strike entered its second month.

At the start of the strike, Molson Coors said its offer exceeded local market rates for similar unionized roles.

The Fort Worth brewery is the only facility in the western part of the country producing Molson Coors products including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, Yuengling, and Topo Chico.