Minimal progress on police reform efforts as Texas Legislature nears end

Following George Floyd’s murder, the momentum to implement police reform seemed strong in Texas and throughout the United States

But as the final days tick away for the biannual Texas legislative session, progress is limited.

The George Floyd Act — a sweeping reform bill — didn’t make it past its first committee hearing in the legislature. Instead it was broken up into smaller pieces, with some expected to be signed into law.

Bills on limiting police chokeholds and another requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officer uses excessive force could make it to the finish line in time. But they are reforms already enacted in some major cities, like Dallas and Fort Worth.

Still, many of the proposals in the George Floyd Act languishing before the session ends next Monday.

"What we have found is that the opposition to them has been so rigorous that they’ve been watered down quite a bit," said Dr. Alex Del Carmen, Assoc. Dean, School of Criminology, Tarleton State University.

State Senator Royce West says he is glad to see Bo’s Law, named for Botham Jean, the man killed in his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas officer, make it to the governor’s desk. He authored the bill, which requires law enforcement to keep their body cameras rolling during investigations.

But he acknowledges major sticking points for other parts of the George Floyd Act

"The key issues that we knew were going to be problematic were in fact problematic," West said.

For example: trying to remove qualified immunity, which protects officers from personal liability.

"I think that there still needs to be a conversation with law enforcement. There’s distrust … between law enforcement and the community," West said.

Some reform bills passed by the Texas House weren’t even brought up in the Senate Jurisprudence Committee.

A statement from the committee’s Republican chairwoman Senator Joan Huffman says in part: "I am proud of the work that the Senate has done this session, and while there were other bills that did not have the votes to pass, I am hopeful that these bills will continue to strengthen the crucial relationship between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve."

Del Carmen says many police chiefs across the country are taking initiative to implement reforms on their own, but he says others will wait for state mandates.

As for those who expected more progress, he thinks it is still coming.

"Changes are imminent. We cannot afford to sit still in the law enforcement profession and watch the next George Floyd take place," Del Carmen said.

