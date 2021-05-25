'Bo's Law' aimed at increasing police accountability heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

article

After weeks of uncertainty, a bill named after the man murdered in his Dallas apartment by a former police officer is heading to the governor’s desk.

Bo’s Law is aimed at increasing police accountability and transparency in investigations involving body cameras.

But it failed to make any changes to the Castle Doctrine, which is how the officer who killed Botham Jean tried to justify the shooting during her trial.

The bill was pushed by two North Texans – Sen. Royce West and Rep. Carl Sherman.

"The policy must include guidelines of when an officer’s camera should be activated and when, considering circumstances, a recording can be discontinued," Sen. West said.

Sherman authored the bill in response to Jean’s 2018 murder.

He was shot and killed in his apartment by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

She claimed she thought he was an intruder in her apartment. She had actually walked into his apartment.

Initially, House Bill 9-29 would have clarified the state’s Castle Doctrine, which gives a person the right to use force and claim self-defense.

The latest version of the bill struck out that provision.

The bill does require officers with body-worn cameras to keep them on during the entire investigation.

To clarify, Guyger was not wearing a body camera the night of the shooting because she was off duty.

She recently asked an appeals court to toss her murder conviction.

The court has not yet announced a decision.