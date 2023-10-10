Man shot outside Arlington Walmart, 1 in custody

One man is in custody after allegedly shooting someone outside an Arlington Walmart.

Police were called to the store on E. Randol Mill Road at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday for the shooting.

Investigators say two men came to the store together to use a cell phone buy-back kiosk. When the machine gave the pair the money one of the men took off with it.

The other person pulled out a gun and shot the victim just outside the entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arlington police found the shooting suspect and took him into custody.

Police have not released his name or how he knows the victim.

No other people were injured in the incident.

Arlington police say they are continuing to investigate.