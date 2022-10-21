Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle

The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend.

Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months.

The Midlothian High School football team that he helped coach honored him on the field.

Under the Friday night lights, the undefeated Midlothian High School varsity football team looked for its eighth straight win as the Panther community struggles with an irreplaceable loss.

White was the freshman football coach and an assistant on the varsity team.

"Coach White would never accept an excuse of any kind," said Midlothian ISD Athletic Director Todd York.

That’s why York says the team practiced this week and planned to play Friday evening in a big district matchup with Coach White’s motto in mind.

"If you’re juice-less, you’re useless," York said. "That was his quote. He expected you to bring it and bring it every day."

During White’s final days, he showed up to work.

It’s been less than a week since White died from bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four urachal cancer in May, a rare form of cancer.

Last weekend, White died in his sleep hours after celebrating his 37th birthday.

Friday, his regular spot on the sideline is now part of the deep void left by his passing.

"There is a great yearning to go out and play to honor him and play in a way he would be appreciative of," York said.

But before the first whistle, Midlothian ISD honored Coach White and his family with a moment of silence. His wife and two children were the honorary captains, joining at midfield for the coin toss.

A flag that was also flown at half-staff at the state’s capitol was handed over for the Whites to keep. The crowd cheered in support.

It’s the constant support Midlothian has shown for months after rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries, but it’s also the support the White family will continue to lean on.

"This isn’t the end. This is only the end of the beginning, York said. "The rest of his story is still there. This district and this town will always be there for them from now on. We couldn’t be more in debt for Coach White on what he has left this district and these kids."

White’s funeral is set for Saturday.