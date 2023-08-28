Michael Irvin makes TV return on FS1's Undisputed

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin returned to TV on Monday morning.

Irvin is joining FS1's ‘Undisputed’ this year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Michael Irvin attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It is the former Cowboys wideout's first TV job since he was taken off the NFL Network and ESPN's coverage of the Super Bowl in February.

A female employee at a Phoenix-area hotel accused Irvin of making inappropriate comments.

Irvin denies the claims and filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Marriott hotel chain.

The lawsuit is still pending.

Irvin's status at the NFL Network is still not resolved.

FS1's Skip Bayless announced Irvin was joining the show in a social media post last week.

The show added what Bayless called his "dream team."

"It's good to be home!" Irvin said as he walked on set during the show on Monday morning.

In addition to Irvin, former Seattle Seahawks corner Richard Sherman and one-time Cowboys Keyshawn Johnson will be on the talk show.

Emmy Award-winner Rachel Nichols will also join FS1 as a contributor across several daily shows, while Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne will regularly contribute to the show.

The new-look show debuted Monday at 8:30 a.m.



