Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer.

Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after she had accused him of cheating for several months.

His daughter told a grand jury that she and her mother caught him with his mistress at Albertson’s. They confronted him and the other woman in their car.

The mistress reportedly called 911 and Sgt. Houston was the one who responded.

Jaramillo allegedly shot the officer as he approached and then turned the gun on himself.

Jamie Jaramillo

Jaramillo survived his self-inflicted injuries and now could face the death penalty if convicted.

Testimony at the Frank Crowley Courthouse is expected to begin later this week.

The Mesquite Police Department called Sgt. Houston’s death a huge loss.

