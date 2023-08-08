Mesquite ISD officials say they found a gun that a high school student brought to the first day of school on Monday.

John Horn High School administrators found the gun while enforcing the district's new clear bag policy, according to Mesquite ISD.

The policy requires all students to use clear bags for things like backpacks, purses and tote bags.

Police took the gun and arrested the student.

The district says that the student will be disciplined based on the Student Code of Conduct.

Mesquite ISD says they didn't know of any threats in connection to the incident.

The clear bag policy was put into place in Mesquite for the 2023-2024 school year in an effort to increase safety in schools.

Several other school districts have adopted similar policies.