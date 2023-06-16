Mesquite ISD announces clear bag policy for 2023-2024 school year

Mesquite announced a new policy Thursday that will affect all students this upcoming academic year.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all students will only be allowed to carry clear bags to school.

This includes backpacks, purses and tote bags. Items in the bags must be visible.

This policy is a part of Mesquite ISD’s efforts to improve student and staff safety.

Students will be allowed to keep personal items like money and hygiene products in a non-clear bag.

This is the first year the policy will be in effect in Mesquite.

Each student will be provided with one clear backpack upon request from Mesquite ISD.

The free bag will be available on School Supply Drop-Off Night on August 3 for elementary students at their campus.

Middle school, high school, and also elementary students can receive their free bag on the first day of school.

Mesquite ISD said they will not be giving out clear backpacks at its annual Back to School Fair.

The district said more information will be released soon.