Mesquite 16-year-old fatally shot, dumped from moving car

Police are looking for the killer of a 16-year-old who was shot in the chest in Mesquite Saturday night.

Keymydre Palmer Anderson was found in the middle of Clay Mathis Road, which is just a few blocks from his house.

Witnesses said they saw him fall out of a car that never stopped.

The teenager was only wearing a t-shirt and underwear. The witnesses said they covered him in their coats and prayed before the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Anderson’s mom said she saw him less than 30 minutes before the first 911 call came in.

She said he left the house in a black Honda Accord that's visited her house multiple times.

"They took my son. I haven’t slept. I haven’t ate," she cried. "He did not deserve it. See this face? It’s the face you took away from me. I want to know why."

It’s unclear how many people police are looking for or whether the suspects are also teenagers.

Police are reviewing the doorbell camera video in the area to identify the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

