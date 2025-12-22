The Brief DFW Airport expects a 3.2% increase in passenger traffic through Jan. 6, with travelers urged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights. The new Terminal A entrance is open 20 days ahead of schedule, though heavy construction and congestion continue to impact traffic near Terminal C. Travelers can use the DFW mobile app to track live security wait times and prebook parking to navigate peak holiday crowds.



If you’re flying out of Dallas or picking someone up at the airport this week, it’s best to plan ahead. Traffic is expected to increase over the next few days.

DFW Airport Holiday Travel

DFW International Airport officials expect overall passenger traffic to increase by about 3.2% during the holiday travel period between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6.

Airport employees are talking up the DFW Airport mobile app. It has up-to-date info about parking availability, security wait times, terminal-specific traffic alerts, and construction updates.

What they're saying:

Passengers who were at the airport on Monday morning said Christmas week was off to a decent start.

"We normally do it every year, so it’s okay. So far it’s been fine. So I hope we continue this way. Don’t want to jinx it. But it’s okay," said Rena Lira.

"Right now, it seems to be going smoothly. I’ve been checking my app. Okay, what’s the wait time? They all seem to be 10 minutes or under, but we haven’t got through security yet. So, we’ll see if that’s true or not," added Patricia Lira.

Check TSA Wait Times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting the airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.

Dallas Traveler Recommendations

Dig deeper:

Travel experts and airport staff urge passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures. To save time, officials recommend:

Prebooking parking: Use the DFW mobile app or website to secure a spot and potentially save on rates.

Monitoring wait times: Check live security and parking updates through the airport's digital tools.

Following signage: Traffic flow has been reconfigured in several areas; drivers should follow all posted directional signs to navigate construction zones.

DFW Traffic and Construction Updates

What we know:

While Terminal C continues to face heavy congestion due to ongoing reconstruction, travelers received some relief on Friday. The airport opened a new right-hand access entrance for Terminal A ahead of schedule, removing several detours that have frustrated drivers for months.

Despite this opening, heavy traffic is still expected near Terminal C. American Airlines passengers are encouraged to check in at less crowded terminals and use the Skylink train to reach their gates.

What they're saying:

"Over the winter holiday, the traffic is much more spread out over the several weeks that the holiday travel period is. From Thanksgiving, we have implemented a few things. First, today we opened the right-hand exit to Terminal A from International Parkway, which is part of our International Parkway project. And we did that ahead of schedule, so over 20 days ahead of schedule, thanks to collaboration with our partners and construction crews out there working really hard," DFW Airport spokesman Rob Himler told FOX 4 on Friday.