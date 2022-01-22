16-Year-Old arrested for firing a gun at a car with a mother and her 3 kids inside

article

A 16-year-old accused of firing a gun at a car with a mother and her three kids inside was arrested at RL Turner High School Friday morning.

According to Carrollton police, the shooting happened on January 10 in the 1900 block of Perry Road.

An 11-year-old and a two-year-old boy were in the backseat of the car. Their 17-year-old brother, who was in the front seat, is suspected to be the intended victim.

Police said nobody was hurt in the incident, but the car did receive some damage.

Police said after detectives identified the 16-year-old as the shooter they planned to arrest him at the RL Turner high school but when they got there they learned a campus administrator had already detained him for having two guns on campus.

The teen will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the January 10 shooting, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds, and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.