Memorial service to be held for Celina officer & daughter killed in crash

The Celina community in Collin County will remember a beloved police officer and his daughter on Thursday.

There will be a memorial service for Det. K.C. Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee at 1 p.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Prosper.

They died earlier this month in a crash in Grayson County.

Robinson and his wife had just finished picking up Brynlee from school. They were stopped behind a school bus when a sanitation truck set off the chain-reaction crash.

The 33-year-old officer had been with Celina PD for three years and had just joined the criminal investigations department.

His friends said he was devoted to being an officer and his family.

Robinson’s wife was injured in the crash but Celina police said she is now out of the hospital.

