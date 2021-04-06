Off-duty Celina officer and his 6-year-old daughter killed in crash

A small but growing community is mourning the death of a police officer and his daughter in a traffic accident.

The Celina mayor said his tight-knit community and their hearts are broken over the death of Det. K.C. Robinson.

He died Monday afternoon in a crash in Whitesboro, in Grayson County on the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The 33-year-old officer was off duty and with his family at the time. Their vehicle was hit after a dump truck hit another car, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, died at the scene. His wife was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Det. Robinson served the Celina Police Department for three and a half years.

The Celina city manager is asking people to pray for his family.