McKinney wins 1st legal battle, can keep stricter stay-at-home rules during COVID-19 pandemic

McKinney leaders can keep the city’s stay-at-home ordinance for now after winning the first round of what is expected to be an ongoing legal battle.

A Collin County judge denied a challenge from a McKinney realtor, who said the city was overstepping by issuing a tougher order than county leaders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

But city officials, led by Mayor George Fuller, said McKinney was a “home-rule” city and that the county didn’t have any say in city ordinances.

Collin County issued a mild version of a stay-at-home order last week that deemed all businesses in the county essential, and therefore could remain open if they followed certain rules.

McKinney leaders issued a more strict version, similar to edicts in Dallas County.

The realtor, Derek Baker, is expected to continue his legal battle. Monday's ruling was over a temporary restraining order that would have halted McKinney's rules.

