McKinney issues shelter-at-home order, closes non-essential businesses

The city of McKinney ordered all non-essential businesses to close, and that order takes effect at midnight Wednesday.

The decision came after Collin County rolled out less stringent rules than other counties on Tuesday, which some said led to confusion.

This order was foreshadowed during Tuesday’s council meeting, and it takes an approach similar to what was enacted in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

It closes non-essential businesses. Restaurants must shut down their dining rooms, but they can provide delivery or pick-up orders.

Mayor George Full said in a statement: “I am convinced that the risks of underreacting are so much greater than the risks of overreacting, and although we hope for the best, we must be prudent and plan for the worst.”

Though leaders of other Collin County cities have said they will keep the order the county enacted.

Plano Mayor Harry Larosiliere said he is not planning to issue any new orders, adding that it will add more confusion. He is calling on everyone to get on the same page with their orders.

“Maybe as a region, a DFW region, we can come together, whether it be the cities or the county judges to do this the right way,” he said. “There’s enough anxiety right now simply dealing with the crisis of the virus to get the mixed messages, I think, is just an absolute disservice to the citizens and our residents of the entire region.”

Meanwhile, people in Plano, have multiple orders to decipher.

Messages from the state, Denton and Collin county orders, as well as individual city orders.

“I think any business owner is going to consider their business essential and what they're doing to be okay and acceptable,” said Derek Fercher, manager or Jorg's Cafe Vienna. “So without the state really stepping up and telling people what they can and cannot do, I think it may be a little difficult to interpret.”

“I do like the businesses being able to make the decision, but I also realize that not everybody is responsible,” said Sonya Howath, owner of Cereset. “I wouldn't want to be in that position. I understand they are responsible for a lot of people.”