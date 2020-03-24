Collin County asks residents to stay home if possible, deems all businesses 'essential'

Collin County residents were ordered to stay at home if possible, effective immediately on Tuesday, but businesses in the county will be allowed to stay open.

Unlike in Dallas County, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said all businesses are considered "essential" for the county’s financial health. They may remain open if they comply with the county's ban on gathering over 10 people.

“All businesses, jobs and workers are essential to the financial health and well-being of our local economy and therefore are essential to the financial health and well-being of Collin County citizens,” the order said.

The seemingly contradictory order said people should stay home, except for "essential" activity.

“All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home except for travel related to essential activity,” Judge Hill said. “All businesses and all employers are ordered to take action necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their workplace.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The order, which focused heavily on the local economy, said people should be allowed to remain employed and unemployed people should be allowed to look for work.

Advertisement

“Businesses that are able to remain open need to remain open,” the order said.

Anyone who is sick or currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is also ordered to stay home until fever-free for 72 hours.

If any person in any household tests positive for the coronavirus, every person is ordered to stay home until cleared by a medical professional.

“We are all in this together and must take necessary measures to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” Hill said.

The Collin County stay-at-home order lasts seven days unless it is continued.

RELATED:

Tarrant County orders residents to stay home except for essential business

Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County's residents and workers

Age restriction lifted at Dallas COVID-19 test sites

Texas DPS: Carrollton worker lied about testing positive for COVID-19

Cook Children’s sees spike in child abuse cases likely from COVID-19 stress