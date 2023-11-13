McKinney neighbors say man charged after missing woman's body found was 'paranoid,' claimed she died of cancer

McKinney Police released no new details on Monday about the body of a missing 35-year-old woman found in a home.

42-year-old Chad Stevens is charged with tampering with evidence after Heather Schwab was found dead in the home on Pearson Avenue. Additional charges have not yet been filed.

McKinney Police said over the weekend they got a tip about a body being inside the home. They got a search warrant and found Schwab's body inside.

Neighbors Jeremy Budde and Victor Mendoza live across the street from Stevens.

"It's just kind of like, wow," said neighbor Budde. "He was always nervous, always paranoid. Like somebody was watching."

The two often interacted with him and remembered seeing Schwab.

"I do, From what I can remember, almost a year since I had seen her. She used to always follow him around, everywhere he went, she went," Budde said.

[REPORTER: "Did you hear Chad say this is my girlfriend?"]

"Yes," Budde and Mendoza replied.

McKinney Police have said Schwab was reported missing, but they would not say when or by whom. They have also not shared the nature of the relationship between Schwab and Stevens.

Police have not shared how Schwab died either.

Budde says when he asked Stevens about her, he said she died of cancer.

"It’s just kind of strange. It’s just didn’t really click," said Budde.

Both men described seeing a lot of activity at the house.

Budde told FOX 4 he suspected drugs might be involved, so he reported Stevens to a McKinney police officer over a year ago.

Stevens does have prior charged for drugs, theft and assault.

"Then it kind of was like okay, dead body, paranoid, it kind of all started adding up. But you just wouldn’t expect it, especially not across the street from you," Budde said.

McKinney Police declined FOX 4's request for an interview on Monday.

They said it is still very early in the investigation.

Stevens is currently in the Collin County Jail.

