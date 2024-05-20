Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Man killed, 12-year-old injured in southeast Dallas

May 20, 2024
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured a juvenile in southeast Dallas over the weekend.

Police were called to Alcorn Avenue, near Elam and Jim Miller Roads, shortly after 8:30 on Sunday night.

Investigators say 33-year-old Jose Garnados-Cerritos died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

A 12-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say the juvenile is stable.

The driver and a second juvenile passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

DPD believes the shooting occurred on Jonelle Avenue and the driver continued to Alcorn.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.