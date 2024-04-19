Expand / Collapse search

McKinney mail carrier who helped reconnect Vietnam vet with $10K in lost cash receives national honor

By
Published  April 19, 2024 12:51pm CDT
McKinney
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: McKinney mail carrier helps find $10K on side of road

McKinney mail carrier Carolyn Norton was driving to work this September when she saw $20 bills flying through the air. Norton helped collect the money and returned it. The cash belonged to a homeless Vietnam vet who had just been in a car crash.

MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney mail carrier who found $10,000 and turned it in to the police received national recognition from the U.S. Postal Service.

FOX 4 first told you about Carolyn Norton in January, after the McKinney Police Department was able to locate the person to whom the money belonged.

Dash cam video recorded after police arrived shows the hundreds of $20 bills that were flying along North Central Expressway.

It turned out the cash belonged to homeless Vietnam veteran Anthony Jablonski.

The veteran was in a car crash early in the morning on September 5th. That caused the money to fly out of his car.

Featured

McKinney mail carrier helps reconnect homeless Vietnam vet with nearly $10K in lost cash
article

McKinney mail carrier helps reconnect homeless Vietnam vet with nearly $10K in lost cash

McKinney mail carrier Carolyn Norton was on her way to work at the post office when she saw hundreds of $20 bills flying around the service road.

Norton was on her way to work when she saw all the bills.

She managed to collect $411 before police arrived, and she turned over every dollar.

Norton was recognized by the Postmaster General Heroes Program and received a letter of commendation this month.