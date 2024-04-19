McKinney mail carrier who helped reconnect Vietnam vet with $10K in lost cash receives national honor

A McKinney mail carrier who found $10,000 and turned it in to the police received national recognition from the U.S. Postal Service.

FOX 4 first told you about Carolyn Norton in January, after the McKinney Police Department was able to locate the person to whom the money belonged.

Dash cam video recorded after police arrived shows the hundreds of $20 bills that were flying along North Central Expressway.

It turned out the cash belonged to homeless Vietnam veteran Anthony Jablonski.

The veteran was in a car crash early in the morning on September 5th. That caused the money to fly out of his car.

Norton was on her way to work when she saw all the bills.

She managed to collect $411 before police arrived, and she turned over every dollar.

Norton was recognized by the Postmaster General Heroes Program and received a letter of commendation this month.