Maroon 5's Dallas concert requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Fans headed to Monday night’s Maroon 5 concert in Dallas will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test.

More and more festivals and shows are announcing similar policies, but legal experts say these policies could come into conflict with laws in Texas.

Maroon 5 announced the new policy for their shows just last week.

"Businesses, in general, can't ask that question of you or utilize that or deny someone entry based on it," said Eric Cedillo, attorney and SMU clinical professor of law.

Cedillo says Senate Bill 968 says government entities and businesses can’t ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anything other than healthcare purposes. Businesses that fail to comply aren’t eligible for grants or government contracts.

"As long as you don't receive grants or contracts with the state, it shouldn't really affect you. However, might arise with respect to permitting and licenses," Cedillo said.

He says businesses could risk losing licenses and permits over the issue.

"When you talk about concert venues and other places, the very real possibility might exist that perhaps the TABC, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, may deny a licensing permit for the sale of alcohol to a venue that does not or that request or requires vaccination proof," Cedillo said.

The TABC told FOX4 its law enforcement division reached out to Dos Equis Pavilion and other venues to inform them of the requirements of the new law, but have not yet had to take any formal action against a business on this issue.

According to Cedillo, there may also be some room for interpretation in the legal language with some venues saying the policy is required by the artist and not the business.

"They're requiring it in their contract. It's not part of our business plan or proposal. It's simply something that we have to do in order to get this talent to go the venue. So there might be some ways around it in terms of what's there," Cedillo said.

