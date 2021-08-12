Jason Isbell to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for Billy Bob's show in Fort Worth

article

Those going to see Jason Isbell at Billy Bob’s Texas on Friday will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Earlier this month, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy at all of their shows.

"We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play," Isbell tweeted.

Their show in Fort Worth, with special guest Lucinda Williams, was moved to Billy Bob’s after the show originally planned for Panther Island Pavilion was cancelled.

Those attending the concert Friday must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the concert. Those under the age of 12 don't need proof of vaccination or a negative test, but they will be asked to wear a mask.

Attendees will need to show proof of the vaccine or the negative test.

Tickets for the Panther Island Pavilion concert will be good for Billy Bob’s, and those who aren’t able to follow the testing and vaccination requirements can request a refund.

Tarrant County, just like other parts of North Texas, has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced he will not issue a mask mandate, after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a mask mandate order for schools, businesses, and county buildings Wednesday.

Whitley said he asked the county district attorney if it's legal to do what Dallas County did, but he believes his hands are tied.