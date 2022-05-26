Marisela Botello case: Couple charged with murder back in custody in Dallas

article

Two women charged with the murder of a Seattle woman, whose body was found months after she disappeared from Deep Ellum, are back in the Dallas County Jail after being arrested thousands of miles away.

Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes are charged with murder in the death of Mariselo Botello-Valadez, along with Charles Beltran, who they shared a house with.

Authorities said Marano and Dykes cut off their ankle monitors last Christmas and left the country. They were arrested in Cambodia in February.

Botello-Valadez was found dead after she traveled from Seattle to see a friend in Dallas in October 2020. She went alone to a bar in Deep Ellum. She reportedly left with Beltran and then went missing.

Six months later, her remains were discovered in a remote area of Dallas County.

This isn't the first time authorities had to track these suspects down. Dykes and Marano were found in Florida before their initial arrests. Beltran was found in Utah.

Beltran is also in the Dallas County Jail awaiting trial.

