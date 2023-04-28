Man who murdered boss in Carrollton bus barn sentenced to 30 years in prison

A man who murdered a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee before fleeing to Mexico will spend 30 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

Gerardo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murdering Groundskeeping Supervisor Todd Fenton in exchange for the 30-year prison sentence. Alvarez worked for the school district at the time and Fenton was his boss.

Gerardo Alvarez

On October 2, 2013, Fenton was shot several times in the back inside a CFBISD bus barn.

Alvarez spent several years on the run before he was arrested by Mexican authorities and the U.S. Marshals service in 2020. He was extradited back to Texas and booked into the Carrollton jail in 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man suspected of murdering his boss in Carrollton in 2013 captured in Mexico

Alvarez accepted the plea deal just days before the case was about to go to trial.