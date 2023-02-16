Man threatened families at DeSoto mosque, police say

article

Police in DeSoto, south of Dallas, are trying to identify a man who made threats against a mosque.

They released a picture of the suspect.

He allegedly walked into the DeSoto House of Peace and Community Center Tuesday night and threatened to harm people who attended the mosque and their families.

Police said he left in a white Nissan Frontier.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information should call the DeSoto Police Department.