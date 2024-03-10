Man shot brother, before fleeing in car with 2 kids inside, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man shot his brother Sunday morning, before leaving the scene in a vehicle that had his two small children inside.
This happened just after 10 a.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 400 block of Millbrook Lane.
Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated by first responders.
Investigators found that the shooter was the victim’s brother, and he had left in a vehicle with his two small children inside.
Police put out the vehicle’s description, and a police sergeant reported he was behind the suspect’s vehicle near FM 1187.
The suspect didn’t stop for police and continued into Burleson.
The chase ended when the suspect pulled into a church near John Jones and W. County Road 714.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody and his two children were given to a family member unharmed.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released. It’s unclear what charges he will face.