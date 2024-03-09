Man killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m., in the 4900 block of Parkview Hills Lane.

Responding officers found a man in the middle of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Few details have been released at this time, but investigators believe this was a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth PD Det. Tate at 817-392-4884. People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.