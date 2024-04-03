Man killed crossing the street after Fort Worth domestic disturbance

A man was hit by a car and killed in south Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Crowley and Country Manor roads.

Officers got a call about a possible domestic disturbance in that area. When they arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not said if the deadly accident was related to the domestic disturbance.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with information or video of the intersection to call 817-392-4222.

Anonymous tips are welcome through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.