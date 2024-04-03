Dallas Shooting: 1 shot in the leg at gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero station near W. Illinois Avenue and Duncanville Road.
Images from SKY 4 showed a large police presence and crime scene tape around a vehicle parked on the side of the store.
So far, police have only said an unknown suspect shot a male victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His exact condition is unknown.
It's not clear if a suspect was taken into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Featured