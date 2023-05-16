Man gets 30 years for DWI crash that killed Dallas police officer

article

A drunken driver was sentenced for hitting and killing a Dallas police officer more than two years ago.

The Dallas Morning News reported Phillip Mabry received a 30-year prison sentence for intoxication manslaughter.

He hit Officer Mitchell Penton on an icy morning in February of 2021. Penton was directing traffic along the Central Expressway near Walnut Hill Lane.

Prosecutors said Mabry had been drinking at an Uptown bar before the crash. He was served more than 7 drinks in just over an hour.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, he tried to dump a bag of what looked like marijuana while he was being arrested.

He faced up to life in prison. With his 30-year sentence, he will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

Officer Penton had served with the Dallas Police Department for two years.

The 27-year-old left behind a wife with a child on the way.