Funeral to be held Monday for Dallas PD officer killed by drunk driver

The Dallas Police Department officer who was killed by a drunk driver while working another crash will be laid to rest Monday.

The funeral for Mitchell Penton will be held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, at 10:30 a.m.

Penton was working a crash at 75 and Walnut Hill Lane, when a suspected drunken driver struck his police vehicle, which then hit Penton and killed him.

The driver in the crash, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was not hurt, and later arrested at the scene.

Mabry is charged with intoxication manslaughter leading to the death of a peace officer.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Dallas Police Northeast Patrol Station Friday night in honor of Penton.

