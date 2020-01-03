Man fatally shot during attempted robbery in Oak Cliff

article

Dallas police have the second murder of the year in their hands.

A man was killed just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Singing Hills Drive, near University Hills Boulevard and East Red Bird Lane in southeast Oak Cliff

Police said two men in hoodies approached the man and attempted to rob him. They shot him after a brief confrontation and then ran away.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, police said.

Dallas’ first murder of the year happened on the first day of the year. However, police have already made an arrest in the case.

Dallas had more than 200 murders in 2019. Part of the police chief’s plan to reduce violent crime involves quickly catching offenders after they commit those crimes.

Chief Reneé Hall also wants to use data to determine crime hot spots, shut down drug houses, improve caseload management, hire more civilian employees to free up officers and expand community programs.

Of course, the plan already has its critics. Some argue it’s just a reinvention of old plans and others say it’s not ambitious enough.