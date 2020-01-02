Dallas police chief outlines plan to reduce violent crime in 2020

article

The Dallas Police Department has released its plan to reduce violent crime in the city in 2020.

Dallas had more than 200 murders in 2019 – a 10-year high. Overall crime in the city also increased by almost 4% in 2019 compared to 2018.

Mayor Eric Johnson asked DPD Chief Reneé Hall and City Manager T.C. Broadnax to come up with a plan to fight violent crime in the city.

Chief Hall on Thursday submitted a 25-page plan with goals, specific strategies and targeted objectives.

Her goals include a 10% reduction in murders and aggravated assaults in the Southeast, Southwest and South Central patrol divisions, a 10% reduction in robberies in the Northeast and Southwest divisions and a 5% overall reduction in violent crime across the city.

The plan outlines four objectives:

Implement a data-driven, comprehensive approach to address people, places, and behaviors impacting violent crime

Increase clearance rates and solvability of violent crime

Improve coordination and communications within the department and with external partners

Optimize departmental resources using technology and improved key operational and organizational changes

More specifically, Chief Hall wants to create a special division to centralize and analyze all of the department’s crime data. The Intelligence Led Police Division would identify patterns, forecast trends and keep a list of known offenders so the patrol division can put more officers in crime hot spots.

She also hopes to conduct targeted warrant roundups and create a rapid response team to quickly catch offenders after they commit violent crimes.

“We acknowledge no “panacea” for crime exists; however, identifying the people, places, and behaviors that influence crime, will allow officers to work proactively to address trends and patterns. Through ongoing cooperation with our fellow law enforcement, judicial, and social service partners, the department will continue to work collaboratively to ensure we reduce violent crime,” Chief Hall wrote.

The plan touches on other strategies like shutting down known drug houses, improving caseload management, continuing community engagement and utilizing new police technology for things like the Starlight Program.

Earlier this year, DPD placed cameras at three convenience stores where violent crime has been a problem. Police were able to use the Starlight Program’s live video feeds for an 84% reduction in 911 calls at one of those locations compared to 2018.

“The implementation of emerging technologies and recommendations from the KPMG efficiency and staffing study will streamline internal processes and efficiencies. This will improve case clearance and crime solvability, DPD’s coordination and communication with both internal and external partners and will allow the department to optimize all available resources,” Chief Hall wrote.

The plan does not address the department's officer shortage but talks about increasing the use of civilian employees for more time-consuming duties like the arrest book-in process and offense reporting. DPD has already identified 95 potential positions that can be filled by civilians instead of sworn personnel.

“The increased use of civilian positions to fill these roles will allow all ranks of sworn officers to be redeployed to areas in critical need,” the chief wrote.

The plan will be presented to Dallas’ Public Safety Committee on Jan. 13.