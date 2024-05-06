Expand / Collapse search

NHL Playoffs: Stars-Avalanche schedule, where to watch

By
Published  May 6, 2024 10:07am CDT
Dallas Stars
FOX 4

Mavs and Stars headed to second round of playoffs

The Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks are both moving on to their second playoff series after big wins over the weekend. FOX 4's Mike Doocy shares highlights and reactions.

The Dallas Stars won a dramatic Game 7 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night, and now they'll take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche won the regular season series over the Stars 3-1. Two of those wins came in Dallas.

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 07: Craig Smith #15 of the Dallas Stars advances the puck against Chris Wagner #14 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Ball Arena on April 07, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Expand

The Stars did win the last matchup between the two teams, beating the Avs 7-4 on April 7.

The series begins in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Stars-Avalanche Playoff Schedule (All Times Central)

Game 1

When: Tuesday, May 7
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 8:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ESPN

Game 2

When: Thursday, May 9
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 8:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV

Game 3

When: Saturday, May 11
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV

Game 4

When: Monday, May 13
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, May 15
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Friday, May 17
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, May 19
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT