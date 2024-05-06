NHL Playoffs: Stars-Avalanche schedule, where to watch
The Dallas Stars won a dramatic Game 7 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night, and now they'll take on the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche won the regular season series over the Stars 3-1. Two of those wins came in Dallas.
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 07: Craig Smith #15 of the Dallas Stars advances the puck against Chris Wagner #14 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Ball Arena on April 07, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
The Stars did win the last matchup between the two teams, beating the Avs 7-4 on April 7.
The series begins in Dallas on Tuesday night.
Stars-Avalanche Playoff Schedule (All Times Central)
Game 1
When: Tuesday, May 7
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN
Game 2
When: Thursday, May 9
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV
Game 3
When: Saturday, May 11
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV
Game 4
When: Monday, May 13
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary)
When: Wednesday, May 15
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 6 (if necessary)
When: Friday, May 17
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 7 (if necessary)
When: Sunday, May 19
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT