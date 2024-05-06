NHL Playoffs: Stars-Avalanche schedule, where to watch

The Dallas Stars won a dramatic Game 7 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night, and now they'll take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche won the regular season series over the Stars 3-1. Two of those wins came in Dallas.

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 07: Craig Smith #15 of the Dallas Stars advances the puck against Chris Wagner #14 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Ball Arena on April 07, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Expand

The Stars did win the last matchup between the two teams, beating the Avs 7-4 on April 7.

The series begins in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Stars-Avalanche Playoff Schedule (All Times Central)

Game 1

When: Tuesday, May 7

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 2

When: Thursday, May 9

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV

Game 3

When: Saturday, May 11

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT, MAX, TruTV

Game 4

When: Monday, May 13

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: TBD

TV Network: ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, May 15

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Friday, May 17

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, May 19

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT