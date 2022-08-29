Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex

article

Police are looking for the person who killed a man inside a Dallas apartment.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kontour at Kessler Park Apartments, south of Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue.

Responding officers found 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson dead inside an apartment. He had been shot several times.

5-year-old, 20-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 214-373-8477.