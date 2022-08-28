5-year-old, 17-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead. A toddler was also injured.

The shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., outside a home on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road.

Police said an unknown number of suspects were traveling in a vehicle and shot at people outside the home. It fits the description of a drive-by-shooting.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said a group of people were in the front yard during the shooting.

The 5-year-old and 17-year-old were killed, and an 18-month-old boy suffered minor injuries.

"We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country," Noakes said. "And unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers that we don't want to see. But when you have children who are murdered, completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we're all experiencing."

There are no suspects in custody and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.