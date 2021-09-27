Man fatally shot at apartment complex near Texas Woman’s University

article

A man was shot to death Sunday night in Denton.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the 19tweenty Apartment Homes near University Drive and Ruddell Street by the campus of Texas Woman’s University.

Denton police said multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers found the victim dead inside an apartment.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect but said they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing immediate threat in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Denton Police Department.

