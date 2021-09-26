Police investigating shootout outside Carrollton hookah lounge that injured 2

article

Carrollton police are seeking help from the public to find the people involved in a shootout outside a hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Kings Kafe Hookah Lounge on Frankford Rd., near I-35.

Police said they found two men who were shot. One man, a 29-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other man, a 19-year-old visiting from Louisiana, was treated and later released from a hospital.

Investigators were told by witnesses that the shootout in the hookah lounge parking lot happened after a verbal dispute inside.

Officers recovered several guns and more than 40 shell casings.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carrollton police at (972) 466-3333 for an immediate response, or (972) 466-9133 to leave a message for detectives.

