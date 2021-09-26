Cousin of man found dead in Fort Worth burning dumpster said he was scared, trying to hide

It’s been more than four days since three bodies were found inside a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, and there’s still few answers as to what led up to their murders.

Police said the bodies appear to be a child, a young teenage or adult female, and the third body has been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras.

"I know that he was scared and I know he knew somebody was after him to get him," Lueras’ cousin, Aaron Torres, said.

Torres said he hadn’t heard from Lueras in years, but added that the 42-year-old recently re-connected with some of their family members in an attempt to hide out of state.

"He wouldn’t tell us their names," Torres said.

He said his cousin came back to North Texas, where he had lived off-and-on for 25 years.

"Whoever did this definitely wanted to make an example out of him," Torres said.

The bodies found in the dumpster were burned and heavily dismembered and there are body parts unaccounted for, according to police.

That is making the identification process difficult.

Luera’s cousin said he doesn’t know who the other two victims might be.

"Only God knows the truth, you know, we’ve just got to keep investigating," he said.

Police remain tight-lipped relating to the investigation. It’s unclear where the triple murder took place or how the victims are related.

Lueras had an extensive criminal history, including burglary, drug, fraud, and theft charges.

"Got lost with the wrong crowd," Torres said.

Torres said these gruesome murders point to something personal.

"But I know he went over there to go hide," he explained.

Fort Worth police did not provide any updates when reached out to on Sunday.