Woman in wheelchair seriously injured in Denton hit-and-run

A woman in a wheelchair is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Denton.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m., at the intersection of Brinker Rd. and Quail Creek Dr.

Responding officers found a woman in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle. The driver involved fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe it was a white Toyota car involved in the crash, but are still working to find out more details.

Investigators are working to find the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton police at 940-349-8181.

